Green light for distillery in south Kerry

Planning permission has been granted for a new distillery in south Kerry.

Kerry County Council planners gave the plan the green light subject to conditions.

Skellig Distillers Limited had applied to develop the micro craft distillery at the IDA Industrial Estate, Garranearagh, Valentia Road, Caherciveen, which was formerly the Wilsons’ Sock Factory.





The distillery, spanning over 1,800 square metres, will produce a maximum of half a million litres of alcohol per year.

The planning application sought a change of use for the building, partial demolition of former factory and to repurpose the remainder of the facility.

The distillery will also incorporate a visitor centre including a café, restaurant, tasting bar, gift shop and a VIP lounge and viewing deck with a Dark Sky Observatory and roof garden.

Kerry County Council has granted permission for the development subject to conditions.