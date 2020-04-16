Green light for community nursing unit on ground of St Finan’s Hospital

Planning permission has been granted for a community nursing unit and residential care facility in Killarney.

Last August, the HSE applied to Kerry County Council for planning permission for the facility on the grounds of the former St Finan’s Hospital.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae is welcoming the development.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Michael Gleeson says the projected completion date is the last quarter of 2022.

The development, which will be part single and part two storey, will have 130 ensuite bedrooms, including 30 for patients with dementia.

There will also be dining rooms, day rooms, treatment rooms, hairdresser salon, internal courtyards, staff accommodation and family overnight rooms.

New access is being sought from Upper Lewis Road to the site and two farm buildings will be demolished.

None of the works will impact on the former St Finan’s Hospital, which is a protected building.

Kerry County Council has granted planning subject to 36 conditions.