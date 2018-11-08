Green Flag status to be sought for Tralee Town Park

Kerry County Council is to submit an application to An Taisce next year seeking Green Flag status for Tralee Town Park.

It follows a call from the Mayor of Tralee Cllr Graham Spring who said the award receives recognition nationally and internationally for the quality and attractiveness of green spaces.

The award reflects high standards in horticulture, cleanliness, sustainability and community involvement.





The local authority says it will be submitting an application relating to the 35-acre town park by the end of February.