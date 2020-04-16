Greater Tralee and Killarney areas worst hit by COVID-19

A map of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry has been released.

According to the HSE, Tralee and northern parts of the county are worst affected, along with the Greater Killarney area, while large parts of the Iveragh Peninsula have no confirmed cases.

It’s the first breakdown of county locations by the HSE.

The HSE has released a map of confirmed cases nationwide, as of midnight on the 13th April.

Of Kerry’s total of 226 cases of COVID-19, Tralee town and townlands west towards Fenit are the worst affected areas, followed by the Greater Killarney area.

There are a considerable number of cases in North Kerry, with a line of confirmed cases roughly following the line of the N69 Tralee-Listowel road, with more scattered north of Listowel.

There are approximately a dozen cases on the Dingle Peninsula, seven between Sneem, Kenmare and Kilgarvan, and 20 in a large area across the centre of the county, denoted in the west by Glenbeigh and Castleisland in the east.

A large part of the Iveragh Peninsula has no reported cases.