Greater provisions needed in Kerry to help support young people’s mental health

Greater provisions are needed to help support young people’s mental health in Kerry.

That’s according to councillor Patrick Connor Scarteen.

He is calling on Kerry County Council to assist in setting up youth cafes.





Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen says the mental health services are at breaking point in the county.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, Cllr Connor Scarteen outlined there are currently over 1,200 children waiting for a psychology treatment in Kerry and Cork.

He adds that sporting facilities and youth clubs are valuable but believes youth cafes are necessary, and is calling for a greater provision of mental health services.

Kerry County Council says it is actively working with local community groups and chamber alliances across the county to develop youth cafes.

They say funding has also been provided through the community support fund and the town and village renewal scheme to support these initiatives.

The council and the LCDC are also working on a number of projects which promote health and wellbeing in local communities.