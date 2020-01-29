Greater collaboration within Kerry’s tourism industry will strengthen tourism offering

Greater cohesiveness and collaboration within Kerry’s tourism industry will strengthen the county’s tourism offering.

That’s the view of Pat O’Leary, the chairperson of the newly formed Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

The group was established to act as a collective voice for everyone with a vested interest in tourism around the county.

It’s anticipated the federation will be better equipped to liaise with government bodies, while ensuring all areas of the county are represented.

The board of directors is made up of Pat O’Leary, John Edwards, Gary Curran, Helen McDwyer, Patrick O’Donoghue, Tracy Coyne, and Michael McCarthy.

The full list of membership groups forming the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation are: The Vintners Federation of Ireland, IHF Kerry, B&B Ireland, Listowel Business and Community Alliance, Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, The Reeks District, Tralee Chamber Alliance, The Ballybunion Development Company, Irish Caravan and Camping Council, the Kerry Branch of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance, Kenmare Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Waterville Events and Marketing Network and Hidden Valley of the Reeks.