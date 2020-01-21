Great Blasket Island job gets over 23,000 applications

A job advertisement for the Great Blasket Island has received over 23,000 applications.

Billy O’Connor and Alice Hayes, who manage the West Kerry island are seeking a couple or two friends to run the island accommodation and coffee shop from April 1st to October this year.

The Great Blasket Island was home to Peig Sayers; no one has lived on the island since 1953 but people regularly visit it.

Mr O’Connor is a grandson of the late Peter Callery, the Dingle solicitor whose company once owned most of the Blasket.

The couple say they’ve been overwhelmed by the response to the job advertisement, and are hoping to meet applicants over the coming weeks.