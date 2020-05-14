Grassland areas with wild flowers to remain uncut in Tralee Municipal District

Areas of grassland containing wild flowers within the Tralee Municipal District are to remain uncut.

During an online meeting of the Tralee MD, Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley requested that such areas would be allowed to bloom.

Cllr Foley says many people have commented on the beauty of wildflower areas during the lockdown, and highlighted the importance of creating an awareness of biodiversity.

Kerry County Council agreed that appropriate areas would not be mowed in a bid to improve the biodiversity of the town and surrounding areas.