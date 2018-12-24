Grant scheme to aid the conservation of protected structures in Kerry

A grant scheme will be available next year for the conservation of protected structures in the county.

Kerry County Council will administer grants to assist the owners to undertake works that are necessary to maintain such structures.

The grants will be available for works to secure the stability of structures, for weather proofing, to repair external features and for temporary repairs with immediate risks.

The closing date for applications is January 25th.

Details are available from Kerry County Council on 066 7183793.