Killarney Water Rescue has received funding of €500 from the TK Maxx and Homesense Foundation to support its ongoing efforts to fundraise for Search and Recovery equipment.

The grant was approved following an application by an employee.

The donation was accepted on behalf of the charity by Diane Healy of Killarney Water Rescue, who said it will make a difference and help continue the work they do on lakes, rivers and the sea.