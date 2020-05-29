Grandmother of child rescued from sea in north Kerry says inflatables shouldn’t be used on beaches

The grandmother of a child who was rescued after being swept out to sea in north Kerry yesterday says inflatables shouldn’t be used on beaches.

Five-year-old Ieisha Kelly from Abbeyfeale was brought to safety by emergency services at Littor Strand after she drifted out to sea on an inflatable lilo.

She was released from University Hospital Kerry this morning and is recovering at home.

Members of the coastguard involved in the rescue say Ieisha was very fortunate and the incident should be a warning to the public about rip currents and inflatable toys.

Speaking on behalf of her son Mark and daughter-in-law Mary Theresa, Mary Kelly thanked the emergency services, members of the public and staff at University Hospital Kerry for helping the little girl.

Ms Kelly believes inflatables are dangerous and shouldn’t be used on beaches: