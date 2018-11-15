Grandfather found not guilty of assaulting another grandfather in Kerry town

A grandfather has been found not guilty of assaulting another grandfather in a Kerry town.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to one count of assault causing harm, arising from an incident which occurred on Christmas Day, 2016.

The accused and the complainant met on Christmas Day to facilitate the transfer of a grandchild, in line with an access order.

Gardaí had called to the complainant’s home earlier in the day in relation to the access order, which was due to come into effect at midday.

When he arrived at approximately 5pm, the accused said the complainant was intoxicated and had charged at him.

The complainant fell against the sill of the car door, suffering a swollen eyelid and a graze above his eyebrow.

Additionally, Garda Evan McNamara said he smelled alcohol on the complainant’s breath when he arrived at the scene.

A medical report read to the court showed the accused was admitted to UHK with soft tissue damage and shortness of breath within 12 hours of the incident.

Judge Tom O’Donnell had informed the jury on the issue of self-defence in his charge to the jury.

They returned a unanimous not-guilty verdict after 27 minutes of deliberations.