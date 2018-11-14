Grandfather denies assaulting another grandfather in a Kerry town

A grandfather has denied assaulting another grandfather in a town in Kerry.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to one count of assault causing harm, arising from an incident which allegedly occurred on the 25th December, 2016.

Tralee Circuit Court heard that the accused and the complainant–both of whom cannot be named–met on Christmas Day to facilitate the transfer of a child, in line with an access order.





The complainant said gardaí had called to his home earlier in relation to the order.

His step-daughter told the court she believed he was struck with an implement; however, no item was found at the scene.

She also claimed the complainant was unconscious for thirty minutes, prior to being taken to hospital.

The accused says the alleged victim was intoxicated and was behaving aggressively, and any injuries incurred were due to falling against the sill of a car door.

A medical report showed the victim suffered a swollen eyelid and a graze above his eyebrow.

During closing speeches, barrister Richard Liston was interrupted by the complainant, who called him “a f***ing liar” and “nothing but an a***hole.”

The trial continues tomorrow morning in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Tom O’Donnell.