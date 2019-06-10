Grainne Seoige to wear Don O’Neill gown for her December wedding

Kerry designer Don O’Neill is to design the wedding dress of bride-to-be Grainne Seoige.

The Galway-born TV presenter, who is due to marry South African rugby coach Leon Jordaan in December, revealed at the weekend that she’s asked the Ballyheigue man to design her a bespoke gown.

Mr O’Neill has previously designed custom gowns for Oprah Winfrey and Gabourney Sidibe for the Oscars, as well as red carpet gowns for Danielle Brooks and Ashley Graham.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle last year wore a white dress by the Kerry designer.

Don O’Neill is due back in Kerry next month to host the second Gala Ball in aid of Recovery Haven.