Graffiti expressing support for the man charged with the murder of Lyra McKee has been painted onto walls in Fenit.

52-year-old Paul McIntyre was charged with murder, possession of a firearm and membership of a proscribed organisation on Thursday.

Yesterday, photographs were circulated, which show statements sprayed onto the wall in black paint near the changing rooms in Fenit.

The messages espouse support for Mr McIntyre and the IRA.

A local representative says gardaí have been notified.