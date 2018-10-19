Graduation Conferring Ceremonies for IT Tralee Students

It’s a joyful day for students graduating from the Institute of Technology, Tralee.

IT Tralee’s Conferring of Awards ceremonies are taking place today at the Brandon Conference Centre in Tralee.

1,000 students from across the country as well as from abroad are being being conferred including Erasmus students from other EU states.





Dr Brendan O’Donnell who’s vice-president at IT Tralee says it’s a significant occasion for those graduating today.

He says it marks the end of many years of learning and the beginning of new careers or further studies.