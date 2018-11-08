Grace Moran Memorial Walk on Sunday November 11th from Kerins O’Rahilly’s GAA Club.

The Grace Moran Memorial Walk commences at 2pm sharp this Sunday November 11th from Kerins O’Rahilly’s GAA Club. Donations can be made on the day.
Family of Canadian who died in McGillycuddy Reeks fall calls for more safety measures
The family of a Canadian man who died after falling on the McGuillicuddy Reeks last May have called for more awareness of possible dangers...
Man accused of sexually assaulting co-worker in Kerry hotel says allegations were made up
A Polish man accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker in the staff quarters of a Kerry hotel told Gardai the woman was making up...
Kerry footballer pleads guilty to assaulting two gardaí
Kerry footballer Kevin McCarthy has pleaded guilty to assaulting two gardaí.The 24-year-old of Gortnatona, Kilcummin was before Tralee District Court today.Kevin McCarthy, who's on...
The Global Village – November 6th, 2018
In this week`s Global Village every second track comes from Europe`s wide ranging music scene.
Revenue Responds to Concerns over New Tax System – November 8th, 2018
Project lead for PAYE Modernisation at the Revenue Commissioners, Ruth Kennedy outlineS the new PAYE system. Kerry councillor John Francis Flynn said yesterday that...