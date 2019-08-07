GP visa restrictions threatening SouthDoc service in parts of Kerry

Current visa restrictions imposed on GPs coming to work in Ireland are threatening the SouthDoc service in parts of Kerry.

That’s according to SouthDoc Medical Director Dr Gary Stack.

He says SouthDoc is reliant on doctors coming from abroad to cover night shifts and weekends, adding this visa system is negatively impacting the locum service by making it difficult to secure cover.

The Tralee centre, which covers all of North Kerry, was almost left without cover over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Dr Stack says it is not possible or safe for local members to provide more cover than they already are doing.

He says the current restrictions are unnecessary and as a result he has serious concerns for the service in Kerry.

He explains the current visa system: