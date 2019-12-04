GP no longer interested in taking over threatened Milltown practice

A doctor who’d expressed an interest in establishing a GP practice in Milltown is no longer interested in the post.

Last month, it emerged that the mid-Kerry village would be left without a permanent doctor at the end of this year.

Following a public meeting, the HSE decided to postpone the planned closure of the GP practice, until the middle of next month, while talks continue.

The acting head of primary care at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Majella Daly has written to politicians telling them that the GP who’d expressed an interest in the Milltown post, has taken financial advice and has decided not to progress any further.

According to Ms Daly, the doctor believes the position would not be financially viable for him.

She writes that finding a GP to take over in Milltown will be difficult given the size of the patient list, the standalone nature of the practice and the available vacant GP posts across the country.

Ms Daly says Cork Kerry Community Healthcare will follow up with other doctors who’ve shown an interest in providing an outreach service.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says every effort is being made to secure a GP practice for the mid-Kerry community.