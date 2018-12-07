Government urged not to force terminally ill man through lengthy legal proceedings

A Sinn Féin TD has called on the government not to force a terminally ill man to go through lengthy legal proceedings, following a delayed diagnoses of lung cancer in UHK.

On Wednesday, University Hospital Kerry revealed four people have died and 11 have received delayed diagnoses because of errors in reading scans.

TD Pearse Doherty spoke during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil yesterday about a 71-year-old man, whose cancer was not picked up during three chest X-rays in UHK between March and October 2016.





However, in early 2017 at the insistence of his wife, the man underwent another scan, and terminal cancer was subsequently found.

Since then, Deputy Doherty says the family have had to fight for each and every appointment and treatment.

He asked the government not to force the individual, who is nearing death, to go through lengthy legal processes.