Government seeking EU approval for extra airport funding

The Government is seeking EU approval for additional schemes to help compensate Kerry Airport and others for the damage caused by the pandemic.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says his department has contacted the European Commission in relation to a budget of €26 million.

Once approved, the Green Party leader says Kerry, Cork, Dublin, Shannon, Knock and Donegal airports will be invited to apply for supports under these schemes.

Minister Ryan says he will continue to monitor the financial impact of COVID-19 on the Irish aviation sector and consult with all key stakeholders and relevant Government departments.

Last year, €80 million in funding was announced for the Irish aviation sector.