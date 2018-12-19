Government raises concerns about council-run facilities

A government report has raised concerns about the Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre and the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

The Kerry County Council facilities are operating at losses, according to a report of the Local Government Auditor on the council’s accounts.

It states that proposals will have to be formulated and implemented to address the accumulated deficit of €2.98 million at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre at the end of 2016, the latest figures available.





The auditor calls for the same action for the Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre, which had an accumulated deficit of €755,000 at the end of 2016.