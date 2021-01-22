Government not currently planning to enforce mandatory quarantine on international travellers

The government does not currently plan on enforcing mandatory quarantines on international travellers arriving into Ireland.

That’s according to Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who says the logistics and legalities of such a move are not straightforward.

Currently, passengers must produce a negative PCR test on arriving into Ireland, and are advised to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

Minister Coveney added it would make a big difference if the Northern Ireland executive decided to enforce mandatory negative PCR test on arrivals from Britain.

He also dismissed claims that the government had not considered enforcing mandatory quarantine for international arrivals into the country.

Minister Coveney also maintained that following the advice of public health experts is the best way to prioritise groups for COVID-19 vaccination, amid calls for family carers to be moved up the list.