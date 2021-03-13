Government and Kerry County Council urged to develop cluster housing for older people

The Government and Kerry County Council are being urged to develop cluster housing for older people.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor Michael Gleeson says this housing would be for people who are no longer able to live at home and those who don’t want to enter a nursing home.

Cllr Michael Gleeson raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He called on the Government and local authorities to combine to develop housing, appropriate in size and location, for elderly people.

He said this would ensure people, who still have their cognitive and walking abilities, would be able to interact with others in a safe way.

Cllr Gleeson says the COVID-19 pandemic has having taken away so much from elderly people by preventing them seeing their loved ones as they had to be locked away from the outside world.

He believes it would be worth examining this solution, which he says would be a more humane way to care for the elderly that would provide them with dignity.