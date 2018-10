The Government is to carry out a public consultation process on the EU proposal to end the bi-annual clock change.

Kerry MEP Sean Kelly has welcomed the news.

He is Ireland’s only representative on the European Parliament Working Group on the clock change.





The Kilcummin native says this consultation is a positive step which will allow the Irish public to have their say.

It follows the European Commission proposal which found 84% of respondents were in favour of abolishing the change.