Government continues efforts to stop US sanctions placed on Aughinish Alumina

It’s being reported that the government is continuing with efforts to stop the US placing sanctions on the Russian parent company of a major employer in West Limerick.

Aughinish Alumina in Askeaton employs some 500 people and is the largest refinery of its type in Europe.

The parent company of Aughinish Alumina is owned by Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.





The US Treasury Department has placed sanctions on companies linked to Mr Deripaska who has ties to the Russian government.

However, these measures don’t come into effect until next month.

The Sunday Business Post reports that a briefing note prepared for the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney states that the government has been working with officials in Brussels, Washington DC and Moscow to find a solution.

The newspaper reports that the Department of Foreign Affairs stated that it was disappointing that a full delisting of Aughinish Alumina from the US Treasury Department’s sanctions list has not been progressed but that senior Irish diplomats in Washington DC continue to engage intensively and directly with their US counterparts.