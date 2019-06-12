Government accused of giving two fingers to democracy over granting of Kerry drilling licence

A national TD says the government’s granting of an exploration licence off the Kerry coast goes against attempts to encourage the development of renewable energy sources.

Solidarity/People Before Profit TD Brid Smith says three days after the government declared a climate emergency, it granted a licence to ExxonMobil to drill for oil 200 miles off the Kerry coast.

In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the government wants to enact climate proposals, however, proposals that don’t cost money or jobs or make energy sources less secure.

Deputy Smith claims the government is delaying a bill on climate change getting through to committee stage, as a result of their queries on cost.

Speaking on Kerry Today, the Dublin South-Central TD believes the government is giving two fingers to democracy in relation to enacting climate proposals.