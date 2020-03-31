Gorse fires continuing to burn around the county

Gorse fires are continuing to burn around the county (as of lunchtime Tuesday).

The Kerry Fire Service was called to fires in both West and East Kerry earlier today.

Two units were called to Camp shortly after 8am this morning, while a further two are tackling a fire near Lough Guitane outside Killarney.

From earlier

More than 10 units of Kerry Fire Service were involved in battling multiple gorse fires across the county last night.

6 units, 3 from Killorglin and 3 from Killarney attended the scene of a gorse fire in the townland of Treinmanagh, Glenbeigh which started at 4.30 yesterday afternoon.

It was brought under control just after 10.30 last night.

However at 11.40 pm the fire service was alerted to a gorse fire near Castlegregory to which units from Tralee and Castleisland attended.

A separate fire was reported near Aughcasla just after midnight which 3 units from Dingle attended brought under control after 6am this morning.