Gorse Burning Debate – April 2nd, 2020

Sinn Féin Councillor Cathal Foley and Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae both condemn recent gorse fires across the county that have placed an extra strain on our emergency services during the coronavirus crisis. However, Deputy Healy-Rae believes the burning season should be extended as it would halt large-scale fires.

