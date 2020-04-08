Google tracks changed movement habits of people in Kerry

Google has revealed the changing movement habits of people in Kerry.

The technology company, which specializes in internet-related services and products, has gathered data from users’ smartphones and their movement around the county.

It’s organised the data into community mobility reports.

Each community report is broken down by location and displays the change in visits to places in comparison to pre-COVID-19 restrictions.

In Kerry, visits to most areas have decreased: retail and recreation outlets are down 83%; grocery and pharmacies down 44%; parks down 54%; transit stations down 76% and workplaces down by half.

The only location to register an increase is residential properties, where visits increased by 22%.

Google says these reports will be available for a limited time, so long as public health officials find them useful in their work to stop the spread of COVID-19.

These reports are created with data from users who have turned on the location history setting in their smartphones.

See the report here.