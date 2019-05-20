Golds For Kerry Rowers

Tralee Rowing Club crews took gold in 3 events at Castleconnell Sprint Regatta in Limerick on Saturday. The doubles of Alayna Gannon and Sarah Fitzgerald (J18), Paula Moloney and Catriona Donovan (Masters), and James Morris and Jim Breen (Masters) finished in first place in their respective races.

The Castleconnell Sprint Regatta had over 500 crews competing in different junior and adult categories, coming from all over the country. The racing course is of 500 meters, therefore the sprint regatta name. Tralee Rowing Club brought 30 athletes to this competition, with some of them racing four times in the day in different categories.

On the same day, the club had two other adult crews competing in a different competition, the Graiguenamagh Regatta in Co. Kilkenny. Two coxed quads raced there, including three novices in what was a great learning experience.