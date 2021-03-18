Nine Year old Golden Retriever wearing a red collar is missing in the Tiernaboul, Knocknahoe, Killarney area since this morning. Dog answers to ‘Roxy’. Any information please phone 087 9944845 that’s 087 9944845
