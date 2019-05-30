Gold medal for Kells Bay Gardens at Bloom

Kerry has claimed a gold medal at this year’s Bloom festival.

Kells Bay Gardens won gold in the Nursery Display category, and owner Billy Alexander says he is delighted to have received the top prize in his category.

The Kerry gardens defeated several other entries to claim the gold medal at Ireland’s premier gardening festival.





Billy Alexander spent almost a year planning his winning display which showcases the variety of ferns that can be seen at the Kerry experience.

He describes this year’s display: