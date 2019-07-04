Tom O Donoghue gives us the results of last nights athletics action
Gneeveguilla Mile Series – Round 2 Results
Injury Concerns For Causeway Ahead of Championship Opener
There is an injury blow for causeway ahead of this weekends opening round of the County senior hurling championship.Causeway boss Stephen Goggin revealed to...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GolfIts day one of the Irish Open in Lahinch, Denis Kirwin brings us the latestSOCCERChelsea have appointed former midfielder Frank Lampard as their...
Is Teaching at the Top of the Class when it comes to Nepotism? –...
Justin McCamphill is with the Northern Ireland teachers’ union, NASUWT. The union says there’s a huge problem with nepotism when it comes to hiring...
A Problem Shared – July 3rd, 2019
This week a listener is worried about their 21-year-old daughter’s use of bad language.
Sponsorship Withdrawn from Greyhound Racing – July 3rd, 2019
Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance have withdrawn their sponsorship of greyhound races after last week’s RTE Investigates exposed shocking abuse of dogs. James O’Shea...