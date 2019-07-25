The final race in the Gneeveguilla AC Mile Series took place last night and Tom O’Donoghue has the results.
Kerry Minor Team To Be Named On Saturday For All-Ireland 1/4 Final
The Kerry team to play Tyrone in Sunday's All-Ireland Minor Football Quarter Final will be named on Saturday.James Costello's panel have had to wait...
Kerry Time Trial League Final Round Tonight
The winner of the Kerry Time Trial League will be confirmed tonight and looking ahead to the final round, here's Padraig Harnett.
Gneeveguilla AC Mile Series Final Results
Bouncy Castles – July 24th, 2019
There are calls on Irish insurance companies to cover the adventure and leisure sector after a UK provider pulled out of the Irish market...
Exorbitant rise in the cost of cars – July 24th, 2019
Tom Cullen, SIMI, says there’s an exorbitant rise in the cost of cars
Works underway to tackle overflow of wastewater which may have affected the bathing water...
Irish Water and Kerry County Council are working in partnership to respond to the overflow problem at the Village Green Pump Station. Waterville councillor...