More Glory For Damien Flaming

The amazing success of Damien Fleming shows no signs of abating as the Deerpark, Killarney player added his first Munster Singles title to his National Matchplay and County Strokeplay successes of recent weekends by winning the Munster Senior Gents Strokeplay at Listowel.

Fleming didn’t get off to the best of starts with four under par for his first 18 holes but birdieing five of the first six holes of his second 18 really got him into contention. In total Damien had 11 under par for his second to bring his tournament score to 15 under as he was two off the joint lead of 17 under par heading into the final 18 holes for the Top 12. Damien was out in the second last three-ball and moved to 24 under ahead of the last two holes where a birdie on 17 was followed by an incredible hole-in-one at the last to finish on 27 under par. No one could match the total Damien posted as Cork’s John Walsh finished on 25 under with defending champion Kieran Earls of Limerick finishing two further back on 23 under.

Damien’s win all but ensures him of the No 1 ranking in Pitch & Putt Ireland’s Mens rankings once they are updated in due course, making him the first player to host the honour since Tralee’s Jonathon Goodall in 2012, the last time a Kerry player won Sunday’s Senior grade as well.

Damien’s club-mate Jason O’Brien qualified for the Top 12 playoff finishing the tournament on 18 under par as Damien’s victory turned out to be the only Kerry prize of the weekend in Listowel. Fergus Keane from the host club qualified for Saturday’s Junior playoff but finished well behind winner Pat Glynn of Parteen who had a whopping 16 under par for 54 holes.

John Fitzgerald of Castleisland and Tralee’s Padraig Hobbart both made Sunday’s Intermediate playoff but finished outside the prizes as the tournament was won by Brian O’Flynn of Tipperary Hills with 17 under par.

Four Kerry Ladies took part in the Ladies events on Saturday afternoon, Margaret C Looney and Betty O’Brien from Deerpark, Tralee’s Lisa O’Connor and Listowel’s Lisa McDonagh