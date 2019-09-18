The Global Village – September 17, 2019
Fianna Fáil run private polls on Cllr Norma Foley
Fianna Fáil have reportedly carried out private polling in Kerry ahead of the next General Election.The move comes following the announcement that Toireasa Ferris...
Man remains in custody following €80,000 drug seizure in Tralee
A man in his 40’s remains in custody this morning following a drugs seizure worth over €80,000 in Tralee yesterday.Gardai along with search dog...
Four Kerry competitors to take part in National Ploughing Championships
Four competitors from Kerry will be taking part in the second day in the National Ploughing Championships.During the three-day event, eighteen competitors will fly...
Westlife – The Definitive
Wedding Ring Found on Banna Beach – September 17th, 2019
There may be a US link in the discovery of a wedding ring on Banna Beach. Sgt Tim O'Keeffe explained all to Jerry.