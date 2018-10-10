The featured artist is the undefinable Moondog whose music sits comfortably alongside this week`s mix of Cuban, Mongolian and West African grooves.
Orange weather warning for Kerry as Storm Callum approaches
People in Kerry are being warned to prepare for high winds tomorrow night and Friday as Storm Callum approaches.Met Éireann has issued a Level...
North Kerry murder trial hears deceased man suffered catastrophic injuries
The prosecution in the murder trial of a north Kerry farmer says it will be alleged he rammed the car of another farmer multiple...
Second funeral service for Emma Mhic Mhathúna underway in Dublin
The second funeral service for Emma Mhic Mhathúna is underway in Dublin.The 37-year-old mother of five, who lived in Baile na nGall in...
The Global Village – October 9th, 2018
Kncoknagoshel Halloween Festival
Eddie Barrett PRO of the festival talks us through this year’s Halloween Festival.
Medical Matters | Heartburn
Dr Eamon Shanahan discusses the importance of the flu vaccine and talks about heart burn to mark Heartburn Awareness Week.