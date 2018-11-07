In this week`s Global Village every second track comes from Europe`s wide ranging music scene.
Kerry footballer pleads guilty to assaulting two gardaí
Kerry footballer Kevin McCarthy has pleaded guilty to assaulting two gardaí.The 24-year-old of Gortnatona, Kilcummin was before Tralee District Court today.Kevin McCarthy, who's on...
Man, who lives in Kerry, pleads guilty to child pornography charges
A man who lives in Kerry has pleaded guilty to five counts relating to child pornography.The man pleaded guilty at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court...
Tralee hosts national Civil Defence Officers’ Association conference
The annual national Civil Defence Officers' Association conference and training seminar is taking place in Tralee.It will be held in the Rose Hotel today...
The Global Village – November 6th, 2018
Revenue Responds to Concerns over New Tax System – November 8th, 2018
Project lead for PAYE Modernisation at the Revenue Commissioners, Ruth Kennedy outlineS the new PAYE system. Kerry councillor John Francis Flynn said yesterday that...