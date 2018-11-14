The Global Village – November 13th, 2018

Every second track comes from Africa-but its a really diverse mix in this week`s show.
21 patients on trolleys at UHK
21 patients were on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation, 518 patients spent time on...
Grandfather denies assaulting another grandfather in a Kerry town
A grandfather has denied assaulting another grandfather in a town in Kerry. The accused had pleaded not guilty to one count of assault causing...
Information day taking place in Kerry on developing woodland amenities
An information day to promote a scheme that supports communities and local authorities develop local woodland amenities is being held tomorrow in Kerry.NeighbourWood is...
Minister on Brexit Development and Maurice McCabe – November 14th, 2018
Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin spoke to Jerry in the light of yesterday’s Brexit developments and...
A Problem Shared – November 14th, 2018
A listener believes her elderly mother is behaving in a demanding and narcissistic way. A man is worried about a woman’s behaviour towards him...
New Series on Wind Farms: Renewable Energy Solution or Grant Aided Divider of Communities?...
Jerry begins his series of reports examining controversies surrounding wind farms. Today he brings you his interview with Fred O’Sullivan who is chair of...