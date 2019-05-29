The Global Village – May 28th, 2019

There`s a lot of families in this week`s show. The Unthanks, The Copper Family, The McPeakes and Familia Valera Miranda from Cuba.
Kerry people urged to swim only where there’s a lifeguard this weekend
People in Kerry are being urged to swim only where there's a lifeguard this weekend.Water Safety Ireland is making the appeal, as there's a...
Irish Blood Transfusion Service appeals to North Kerry people to donate blood
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is appealing to people in North Kerry to donate blood.They need to collect 3,000 donations nationally every week.There will...
It’s understood a man was stabbed during an assault in Dingle
It's understood a man was stabbed during an assault in Dingle.An investigation is underway following the serious assault, which occurred in Garfinny during the...
A Problem Shared – May 29th, 2019
This week Tony is in studio to give his thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.
Compo Culture Condemnation: Are We Being Two-Faced? – May 29th, 2019
Kian Griffin from Killorglin is the founder of Ireland Underground which campaigns for insurance reform. He has views about the reaction in some quarters...
Permission Granted for Exploratory Oil and Gas Well off Kerry Coast – May 29th,...
Former Minister with responsibility for Climate Action and the Environment, Denis Naughten gave his reaction to the decision as did the editor of Green...