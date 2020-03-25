Kerry Gardai investigate claims of bogus callers offering to fumigate houses
Kerry Gardai are investigating reports of bogus callers claiming to be from the HSE offering to fumigate houses during the coronavirus outbreak.It follows reports...
Listowel Writers Week to return next year with an even better festival
Listowel Writers Week will return next year, bigger and better than ever.That's the message from Chair of the festival Catherine Moylan, commenting on the...
Minister welcomes statement from fishing organisations condemning Dingle port blockade
The Agriculture Minister is welcoming a statement by seven of the largest fishing organisations following a blockade at Dingle and Castletownbere ports.On Monday, over...