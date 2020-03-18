Banks suspend loan payments for customers affected by COVID-19
The 5 main banks have agreed a three month suspension of mortgage and business loan repayments for customers affected by Covid 19.Following a meeting...
Vincent de Paul’s Meal on Wheels expanded to seven days in Kerry to cope...
The St Vincent de Paul in Kerry has expanded its 'Meals on Wheels' service to seven days a week, to cope with demand from...
Killarney’s inaugural Wander Wild Festival deferred
The inaugural Wander Wild Festival due to be held in Killarney next week has been deferred.The event was scheduled to take place from March...
A Problem Shared – March 18th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val give their thoughts on how they would deal with listeners’ dilemmas. This week, not surprisingly, issues arising from the...
New Accommodation Centre for Asylum Seekers – March 18th, 2020
On Monday, it was announced that the former Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen would be used as an accommodation centre for 150 people. Local...
Preparing for the Surge – March 18th, 2020
Last night the Taoiseach addressed the nation as to how we must respond the pandemic. Part of this response must be to give our...