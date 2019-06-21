The Global Village – June 19th, 2019
€6.5 million allocated for two Kerry greenway projects
€6.5 million has been allocated for two greenway projects in Kerry.Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin made the announcement of this morning.€3 million...
Milltown does not have the facilities to keep up with current growth rate
Milltown does not have the facilities to keep up with the current rate of growth the town has experienced recently.That's the view of the...
Proposed Aldi store in Killarney gets the green light
An Bord Pleanála has refused an appeal against a proposed supermarket in Killarney.Aldi Stores Ireland had received permission from Kerry County Council to construct...
Kerry Today Special from Milltown for Fleadh Cheoil Chiarraí – June 21st, 2019
It’s the second year in a row that the mid Kerry community is hosting the highlight of the year in the traditional Irish music...
A Problem Shared – June 19th, 2019
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony give their thoughts on how they would react to particular dilemmas.
Buckling Your Seat Belt but Not Bothering to Wear It – June 19th, 2019
We can never be complacent about road safety says Garda Inspector Tony Sugrue. He gives road offence statistics in Kerry for the year so...