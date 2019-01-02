The Global Village – January 1st, 2019

Some old favourites and some brand new releases from Austria, Peru and Louisiana on this week`s show.
Average asking price for residential property in Kerry is decreasing
The average asking price for residential property in Kerry is decreasingThe MyHome.ie quarterly report for the last three months of 2018 shows asking prices...
Kerry local election candidate issues statement on alleged assault charges
A candidate in next May's local elections has issued a statement following a report that he is facing assault charges.The Irish Sun says Jackie...
Killarney Gardaí say another man has been arrested as part of Operation Tarmac
Gardaí in Killarney say another man has been arrested as part of the ongoing Operation Tarmac.In November 2017, a joint operation involving local and...
Call from the Dáil – December 21st, 2018
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing gave his analysis of the week in politics.
A Problem Shared – January 2nd, 2019
What should you do if a grandparent is bringing your child to church even though you are not comfortable with religion in your child’s...
Did the Colleen Bawn put Killarney on the Tourism Map? – January 2nd, 2019
Robert Whelan has written an article published in this month’s History Ireland magazine. He’s calling for a statue to be erected in Killarney in...