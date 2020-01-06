Man dies following collision on main Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road
A man, in his 50s, has died following a collision on the main Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road.The collision, between a van and a truck,...
Calls for West Kerry taskforce to help tackle migration
There are calls for a taskforce to be set up in West Kerry to help tackle the issue of migration.Derry Murphy, secretary of West...
Property prices in Kerry drop slightly after being unchanged for nine months
Property prices in Kerry have dropped slightly after being unchanged for nine months.That’s according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.This...
Christmas Eve Show – December 24th, 2019
The programme includes contributions from poet Tim Buckley. Writer Donal Hickey and retired school principal Eileen Fleming recall Christmases past in Sliabh Luachra.
Fisherman Warns of Illegal Seal Culls – January 6th, 2020
Michael Hennessy, an inshore fisherman from the Conor Pass explains why he disagrees with the view of Brendan Price from the Irish Seal Sanctuary...
West Kerry’s Migration Problem – January 6th, 2020
That’s the view expressed by Derry Murphy, secretary of West Kerry GAA, who says some clubs have been seriously affected by migration.