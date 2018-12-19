The Global Village – December 18th, 2018

Three Kerry TDs meet with health minister to discuss the future of UHK
Three Kerry TDs have met with the health minister to discuss the future of UHK.Fianna Fáil’s John Brassil, Sinn Féin’s Martin Ferris and Fine...
Warning over new breed of loan sharks targeting vulnerable families in Kerry
A new breed of loan sharks are targetting vulnerable Kerry families in the run-in to Christmas.These money-lenders - some of whom are operating illegally...
Four candidates to go before Fine Gael convention in Listowel tonight
Four candidates will go before the Fine Gael convention in the Listowel area tonight.Sitting councillors Mike Kennelly and Aoife Thornton have been nominated to...
A Problem Shared – December 19th, 2018
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony McGinley join Jerry to give their thoughts on listeners’ problems.
Don’t Lose Your Head over Christmas Parking Mayhem – December 19th, 2018
Last week, a listener told Jerry how a woman called the guards after she couldn’t get into her car because the vehicle next to...