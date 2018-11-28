GLENFLESK RAMBLING HOUSE , TAKES PLACE THIS FRIDAY NIGHT

GLENFLESK RAMBLING HOUSE , TAKES PLACE THIS FRIDAY NIGHT FROM 8-30PM TO 11.30PM. MUSIC , SONG RECITATION ,STORIES TEA AND BRACK AND GREAT CRACK , PROCEEDS OF THE NIGHT TO BARRADUFF CARDIAC RESPONSE UNIT . ALL WELCOME AND ARRIVE EARLY .

