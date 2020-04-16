Gleneagle withdraws legal challenge to state funding of Cork event centre

A legal challenge by Killarney’s Gleneagle Hotel to a €50 million state funding package to build the Cork event centre has been withdrawn.

The proposed 6,000 capacity venue is earmarked for the former Beamish and Crawford site on South Main Street; planning was granted by An Bord Pleanala last month.

The sod was turned on the site of the proposed Cork events centre in 2016, however the project was delayed due to design, planning and funding issues.

At the beginning of this year, a new funding deal involving a €50 million state contribution was unveiled; Killarney’s Gleneagle Hotel, which operates the INEC, mounted a legal challenge to this.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that news of the withdrawal of the legal challenge was given to Cork city councillors by local authority chief executive Ann Doherty this morning.

The paper says it is hoped construction on the new venue could begin soon after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.