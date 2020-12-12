Gleneagle INEC launches new online player and announces streaming schedule for December gigs

The Gleneagle INEC Arena has launched its new online player and announced details of gigs which will be streamed on it.

The Gleneagle INEC Arena Player can be accessed on any smart device via the INEC website, and will stream its first gig on Christmas Day, December 25th.

The December gigs at the INEC are funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, under the Live Performance Support Scheme.

They will provide employment for over 200 people, and are currently being pre-recorded.

Gigs include a Christmas performance by Seamus Begley and the Sibin Orchestra, and a special one-hour set with Gavin James on New Year’s Eve.

Full details are available at inec.ie.